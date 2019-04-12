The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clinton late Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Greg Phares.
Phares said he and other investigators were at the scene of the reported shooting at Highway 10 near Jackson Street as of 11:15 p.m. Friday.
A WBRZ report, citing anonymous sources, said a person had fired a shot at the officer, prompting the officer to return fire, killing the shooter.
Phares would not comment on any further details about the shooting late Friday.
Check back for updates.