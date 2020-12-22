The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Law Enforcement Academy on Dec. 1, 2020, graduated its 33rd class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge. The class includes, from left, back row, Maj. Travis Huval, Joshua Segrest, Michael Darbonne, Garrett Kirkland, Shea Schexnaydre, Katie Matthias, Evan Hoek, and Sgt. Justin Lowery and front row, Col. Chad Hebert, Dylan Armentor, Jacob Cramer, Salvador Mangano, Ryan Durand, Jacob Stelly, Dustin Nash, and Capt. Clay Marques.