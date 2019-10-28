CLINTON — Parish Manager Sonya Crowe says she won't seek another term in her job when police jurors begin new four-year terms Jan. 13.
Crowe, who took the job in 2017, told the members serving on three East Feliciana Parish Police Jury committees of her plans on Monday.
While not wanting to stay on for another term as parish manager, she told jurors she would like to be reappointed to a two-year term as parish treasurer on a part-time basis to continue working on the jury's finances.
The parish manager is responsible for running day-to-day operations of the Police Jury and carrying out the policies set by the nine-member jury.
Crowe said she's going to work with Landmark Bank in Clinton, but will remain on the job as parish manager through Jan. 6, the last scheduled meeting of the current group of jurors.
Three new jurors will take their seats for the first time at a Jan. 13 meeting mandated by state law. Jurors-elect Chrissie O'Quin and Richard Oliveaux were elected Oct. 12, while a Nov. 16 runoff pits Michael Ray Bradford and Lyman K. Fleniken for the remaining undecided seat.
Jurors Louis Kent, Keith Mills, Chris Hall, Edward Brooks, Jason McCray and Michael Cheatham were re-elected to their seats.
Crowe said she hopes providing jurors with advance notice of her intentions will give jurors time to consider their options for filling the parish manager's post. If the jury acts by mid-December, Crowe said, she could work with the person as she finishes her term.
"The learning curve would be so much easier if he/she has a few weeks to train under my supervision until you officially appoint him/her to the position in January," Crowe said in a letter this month announcing her plans.
The jury's Executive and Finance Committee voted Monday to recommend that the full jury vote Nov. 4 to begin advertising to fill the expected vacancy.
Crowe said she wanted to let the jury know of her plans early to avoid "blind-siding anybody."
She said the jury has traditionally given the title and duties of the parish treasurer to an employee with other duties, as is now the case. But she asked jurors to make the job an independent role to allow the proper segregation of duties and put the treasurer's sole focus on financial analysis, planning and compliance.
A two-year term would carry the jury through another audit cycle, Crowe said, and give her the opportunity to continue working on three major financial tasks the jury is facing: negotiating a financial plan for the new coroner and jury, working on a new garbage collection contract and closing out several major grant programs related to recovery from the 2016 flood.
"That's a great idea because of the things we've got going on," Vice President Keith Mills said.
Former parish manager John Rouchon, who was not reappointed when the jurors took office in January 2016, said Monday he will be seeking to replace Crowe as a candidate with a "100 percent disabled veterans preference."
On another matter, the committee said it will recommend Josh O'Quin and Royann Lane to fill two vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Commission and re-appoint Alzatta Cox and Shirley Anderson to new terms.