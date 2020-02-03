CLINTON — A long-running standoff between the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury and the parish coroner continued Monday when jurors declined to discuss money matters with the coroner's assistant.
Dr. Michael Cramer, through his chief investigator, John Rouchon, last week requested a meeting to discuss his claims for back wages, mileage and other expenses, but Rouchon said Monday that Cramer was preparing for two upcoming trials and could not attend.
Rouchon, the jury's former parish manager, asked to speak on Cramer's behalf at the Police Jury meeting but was only partially successful.
Audience member Larry Hofstad interrupted Rouchon's explanation of $463,053 in various expenses Cramer says he is owed, telling the jury its agenda called for a discussion with Cramer.
Several jurors agreed with Hofstad, with some saying the jury's legal adviser, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla, also should be present.
"With something of this magnitude, he (Cramer) needs to be here to care of his own business," Juror Jason McCray said.
Rouchon said the list of "unpaid invoices" includes $221,516 through Feb. 1 for the coroner's salary, $152,900 for Rouchon's salary, $69,079 in fees and $18,150 for rent on an office in West Baton Rouge Parish, from which Cramer is said to operate.
"None of us has ever agreed to these obscene salaries," Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall said, adding that Cramer has never accepted a check for his salary in four years.
"With all due respect, you haven't listened to him for four years," Rouchon said.
With interest, Cramer's demand balloons to $658,326.
"No one at this table agreed to this astronomical number," Hall said, adding that parish voters elected a coroner in 2015 "not a pathologist."
Cramer was defeated for re-election in November and leaves office in March. Juror Richard Oliveaux said he hopes the jury can meet with Dr. Dewitt Bickham, the coroner-elect, to reach an agreement on his salary and fee schedule.
Jury President Louis Kent said he will send Cramer a certified letter inviting him to an Executive Committee meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 12 to discuss his demands. The meeting is contingent on D'Aquilla being able to attend.
On another matter, the jury voted unanimously to notify the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that it opposes the proposed construction of a "dry dam" to reduce downstream flooding along the Amite River.
The tentative design would be entirely within East Feliciana and St. Helena parishes, and Juror Kyle Fleniken said many of his constituents oppose the Corps proposal.
The jury's resolution says the need to reduce the flood risk in the entire Amite River basin is "of paramount importance," but the flood risk benefit to East Feliciana Parish residents would be overshadowed by the detrimental impact to East Feliciana landowners.