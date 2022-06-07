East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings May 17-30:

May 17

Deondrae D. Green: 521 Myrtle Ave., Baton Rouge; 25; flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, expired license plate and registration, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license suspended, false certificates

Jamarcus Matthews: 4210 La. 955 West, Ethel; 29; remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace

May 19

Taylor Wilson: 10421 Toledo Bend Ave., Baton Rouge; 24; aggravated assault/officer with a weapon

May 20

Glenda Freeman: 7935 Jones Vaughn Road, St. Francisville; 58; bench warrant

May 21

James Williams: 6709 Elm St., Wilson; 44; bench warrant

Charles Sumerall: 9206 La. 959, Slaughter; 52; domestic abuse battery, simple battery

May 22

Bryan Richardson: 3668 Race St., Jackson; 45; possession of Schedule 1, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, general speed law, bench warrant

May 23

Kevin Dirham: 8745 Battle Road, Ethel; 53; bench warrant

May 24

Jessica Rowe: 7852 Connie Drive, Jackson; 41; two counts illegal carrying of a weapon, prohibited acts, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule 2 drugs, visibility distance and mount height of lamps. Possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, prescription required

Breaunna Barrow: 6544 Brownfields Drive, Baton Rouge; 24; two counts malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband in penal institute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

May 25

Anthony Rose: 4016 Church St., Jackson; 29; battery aggravated

Eric Wunstel: 13343 Old River Road, Maurepas; 54; theft

Herbert Bell: 11308 Clarence St., Clinton; 62; bench warrant

Kasey Callender: 22841 Hazard Drive, Zachary; 41; sentenced to 10 days

May 26

Jeanette Whitfield: 4062 Church St., Jackson; 57; unauthorized entry into inhabited dwelling, stealing medication

Amer Hussein: 10498 Fountain Lake Drive, no city given, Texas; 32; bench warrant

May 27

Terry Branes: 4408 Heat Drive, Baker; 20; flight from an officer, assault aggravated, driving on roadway landed for traffic, careless operation, maximum speed

Jacoby Brooks: 7704 Davin Drive, Baton Rouge; 20; resisting an officer by flight, assault aggravated

LaDarius Miller: 3044 Courtland Circle, Baton Rouge; 19; flight from a officer, aggravated assault

May 28

Perry Dunn: 2318 Violet St., Jackson; 58; domestic abuse battery

Justin Smith Sr.: 2723 Race St., Jackson; 37; second-degree battery

May 29

Danera Kent: 10549 Oak Drive, Clinton; 34; malfeasance in office-sexual conduct

Chandler Davis: 11436 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 20; bench warrant

Antonio Moses: 9931 Old Plank Road North, Clinton; 45; possession of Schedule I drug with intent to distribute

May 30

Kennisha Tolliver: 2057 Miss. 25 West, Woodville, Mississippi; 32; bench warrant