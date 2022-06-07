East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings May 17-30:
May 17
Deondrae D. Green: 521 Myrtle Ave., Baton Rouge; 25; flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, expired license plate and registration, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license suspended, false certificates
Jamarcus Matthews: 4210 La. 955 West, Ethel; 29; remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace
May 19
Taylor Wilson: 10421 Toledo Bend Ave., Baton Rouge; 24; aggravated assault/officer with a weapon
May 20
Glenda Freeman: 7935 Jones Vaughn Road, St. Francisville; 58; bench warrant
May 21
James Williams: 6709 Elm St., Wilson; 44; bench warrant
Charles Sumerall: 9206 La. 959, Slaughter; 52; domestic abuse battery, simple battery
May 22
Bryan Richardson: 3668 Race St., Jackson; 45; possession of Schedule 1, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, general speed law, bench warrant
May 23
Kevin Dirham: 8745 Battle Road, Ethel; 53; bench warrant
May 24
Jessica Rowe: 7852 Connie Drive, Jackson; 41; two counts illegal carrying of a weapon, prohibited acts, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule 2 drugs, visibility distance and mount height of lamps. Possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, prescription required
Breaunna Barrow: 6544 Brownfields Drive, Baton Rouge; 24; two counts malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband in penal institute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
May 25
Anthony Rose: 4016 Church St., Jackson; 29; battery aggravated
Eric Wunstel: 13343 Old River Road, Maurepas; 54; theft
Herbert Bell: 11308 Clarence St., Clinton; 62; bench warrant
Kasey Callender: 22841 Hazard Drive, Zachary; 41; sentenced to 10 days
May 26
Jeanette Whitfield: 4062 Church St., Jackson; 57; unauthorized entry into inhabited dwelling, stealing medication
Amer Hussein: 10498 Fountain Lake Drive, no city given, Texas; 32; bench warrant
May 27
Terry Branes: 4408 Heat Drive, Baker; 20; flight from an officer, assault aggravated, driving on roadway landed for traffic, careless operation, maximum speed
Jacoby Brooks: 7704 Davin Drive, Baton Rouge; 20; resisting an officer by flight, assault aggravated
LaDarius Miller: 3044 Courtland Circle, Baton Rouge; 19; flight from a officer, aggravated assault
May 28
Perry Dunn: 2318 Violet St., Jackson; 58; domestic abuse battery
Justin Smith Sr.: 2723 Race St., Jackson; 37; second-degree battery
May 29
Danera Kent: 10549 Oak Drive, Clinton; 34; malfeasance in office-sexual conduct
Chandler Davis: 11436 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 20; bench warrant
Antonio Moses: 9931 Old Plank Road North, Clinton; 45; possession of Schedule I drug with intent to distribute
May 30
Kennisha Tolliver: 2057 Miss. 25 West, Woodville, Mississippi; 32; bench warrant