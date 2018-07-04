Thursday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup, baked beans, cardinal citrus gelatin

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging

Friday

Menu: Smothered bone-in chicken, smothered potatoes, green beans with peppers, bread, royal brownie

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, carrots, broccoli cuts, bread, margarine, apple

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: White bean chicken chili, steamed spinach, cucumber/onion salad, crackers, margarine, mandarin oranges

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Chef salad with ranch dressing, fruit, crackers, blueberry cake

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

July 12

Menu: Breakfast special: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits/biscuit, jelly/margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit and grain bar

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

