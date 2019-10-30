Feliciana football round-up
With rain all over the state and dates of games being switched around like nobody’s business, it was a wild week for high school football in East and West Feliciana.
In what many called the biggest story of the week, the Silliman Wildcats ended their regular season with a 43-22 win over Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi.
That win not only brings the Wildcats to a regular season record of 8-2, it caps off a six-game win streak for the team and earns them the second straight 5A District 3 title.
Silliman now has to re-focus and put all of their attention on the MAIS high school football playoffs, as they try now to make a run at a state championship.
Next, we go to the East Feliciana High School Tigers who suffered a heartbreaking one-point loss to Dunham on Friday. The final score was 13-12, with the Tigers fighting tooth and nail all game under bad weather conditions.
However, unlike Silliman and the MAIS, the regular season for LHSAA schools is thankfully far from over. Hopefully, the loss to Dunham can light a fire under the 4-3 East Feliciana team, as they will now play host to another Baton Rouge school, Episcopal, in an all-important district game. The Tigers still control their own destiny, and I am very excited to see how they come out in these last two weeks of the regular season.
Sticking with East Feliciana parish, we go to Slaughter Community Charter who picked up its second win of the season in a hard-fought old school football game. Being another victim of the horrible weather conditions, the Knights of Slaughter Charter had to hunker down and play a nasty ground-centric game against St. John of Plaquemine. Slaughter won 6-2, moving to 2-6 on the season.
On Friday, Slaughter Charter will stay on the road as the team travels to Baton Rouge to take on The Church Academy in their second straight nondistrict game. Hopefully, we see the Knights continue their winning ways in these last two weeks of the regular season.
Finally, we come to West Feliciana High School, who drops to 2-6 on the regular season after a loss against a really tough Mentorship Academy. The Saints fought hard, but came up short by a touchdown in the 20-13 loss. It was especially disappointing considering how well West Feliciana played against Glen Oaks last week in the 40-6 win.
It is impossible to dwell on the past though, as the final two weeks of the regular season approach. The Saints travel to Baton Rouge Friday to take on the University Lab School in district play. The Cubs of U High are coming off of a bad loss against Madison Prep, and I’m sure the Saints would love nothing more than to add to that losing skid. Hopefully, we see them pull out a huge upset win this upcoming Friday.