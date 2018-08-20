The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 29-Aug. 8:
July 29
Day, Jeffery D.: 33, 908 Cane Creek Road, Centreville, Mississippi, malfeasance in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.
Dibenedetto Jr., Rocco J.: 32, 318 Avenue C, Port Allen, no driver's license, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of meth, possession of marijuana.
Hebert, Brandon S.: 35, 449 La. 1 N., Brusly, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of meth, public intimidation.
Lunsford, James A.: 46, 1106 Beacon St., Houston, Texas, speeding, driving while intoxicated, no driver's license, open container, possession of stolen vehicle.
Walden, Shelby R.: 42, 7362, Stirling Road, St. Francisville, simple burglary, criminal trespassing.
July 31
Brunson, Jay D.: 21, 12565 Gross Road, Clinton, illegal possession of stolen firearm, simple burglary, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Brunson, William S.: 19, 5159 Pine St., St. Francisville, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearm.
Aug. 2
Dixon, Shaterrica D.: 19, 117 Plum St., Woodville, Mississippi, insurance fraud.
Gwinn, Jervontra T.: 22, 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, two counts illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Aug. 3
Lege, Curby R.: 25, 4555 Alvin Dark Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding.
Aug. 4
Louque IV, Wilson V.: 55, 4858 Audubon Lane, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated.
Tate, Jarvis M.: 22, 7073 Woodpecker Drive, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Webb, Eli: 58, 15188 La. 421, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated.
Aug. 7
Lennette, Garrick W.: 29, 15941 Gunboat Landing Road, Maurepas, felony issuing worthless checks, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Wallace, Natalie N.: 45, 278 Ponderosa St., Baton Rouge, bench warrant, driving under suspension, and flight from an officer.
Aug. 8
Turner, Trevis H.: 34, 170 Cemetery Lane, Woodville, Mississippi, careless operation, driving under suspension.