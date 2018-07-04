Cardiovascular Institute of the South will hold a free tobacco cessation program at Lane Regional Medical in Zachary at 5:30 p.m. July 10 in the hospital’s West Wing conference room.
Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Charles Thompson will be the guest speaker, and the topic will be “Prepping to Quit.”
Commit to Quit is provided by funds from the Louisiana Smoking Cessation Trust and includes provider visits, individual and group counseling, and prescription and nicotine replacement medications.
Call Madeleine Ricks at (225) 308-0872 to register or for more information.