Thursday

Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, orange, chocolate bar

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana Council on Aging

Friday

Menu: Seafood gumbo with rice, broccoli and cauliflower, potato salad, saltine crackers, pudding cup

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken breast fillet with honey mustard sauce, Italian blend vegetables, au gratin potatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, orange

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/ketchup/mayo/mustard, baked beans, fruit

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/ketchup/mayo/mustard, baked beans, fruit

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Nov. 14

Menu: Ham with white beans and brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar

Thanksgiving dinner given by Feliciana Baptist Church: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

Tags

View comments