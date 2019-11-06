Thursday
Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, orange, chocolate bar
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana Council on Aging
Friday
Menu: Seafood gumbo with rice, broccoli and cauliflower, potato salad, saltine crackers, pudding cup
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken breast fillet with honey mustard sauce, Italian blend vegetables, au gratin potatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, orange
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/ketchup/mayo/mustard, baked beans, fruit
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Nov. 14
Menu: Ham with white beans and brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar
Thanksgiving dinner given by Feliciana Baptist Church: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.