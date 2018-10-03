The Breakthrough Girls, a fiddling music trio featuring two fiddlers, Julia HuiHui and Gabby Sparks, and a fiddling cellist, Cecilia Spencer, performed Saturday at The Felicianas' Store.
The group plays several styles of fiddling including Celtic, Cajun and bluegrass.
The band members met at the Music Tree in Zachary and have been playing together for years. They are directed by Ruth Roland, a performer, recording artist and music educator.
A special part of the show was that Gabby's grandfather, Fred Sparks, a lifelong musician, was in the audience to hear her from the first time. Gabby is from Clinton, but recently moved to Central.
Sparks played on the Louisiana Hayride radio show in the 1950s and '60s. He was given a fiddle by a musician friend and has passed it to Gabby. Gabby said, "I was in the third grade and ready to move up from my 'half-sized' violin to a real, full-size fiddle."
Sparks said, "I played the upright bass but not the fiddle. I knew Gabby would do this violin right."
Gabby, who is in seventh grade, has played in Zachary, Clinton and Louisiana Youth Orchestra groups for years.