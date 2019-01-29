CLINTON — The Board of Aldermen approved a 2019 budget Tuesday, although the public raised more questions than were answered and the acting police chief offered to resign if it would help the town's finances.

The board could not adopt a budget as scheduled in December, once because an advertising deadline was missed and another time because the proposal was not available to the public for inspection until the night of a budget hearing.

Mike Harvey, who is promoting a petition to recall Mayor Lori Ann Bell, questioned why the budget given out Tuesday night had different figures than one that he received last week, a discrepancy similar to the problem that caused the first delay in December.

Accountant Tim Butler said officials of the State Legislative Auditor's Office, who have been going over the town's books, told town officials to make some changes on Thursday and the revision was ready Friday.

Harvey questioned whether the changes threw the meeting into question, but town attorney Charles Griffin said he did not believe minor changes in the figures would throw out the entire budget.

Aldermen Johnny Beauchamp, Kim Young and Darren Matthews voted to adopt the proposed budget after more than two hours of discussion, while Aldermen Mark Kemp and Mary Dunaway abstained from voting.

"This is our first time to meet about this budget," Dunaway said, noting that it included several items she wanted to discuss at length.

"I don't think it's clean enough for us to make a final decision," she said.

Fire Chief Douglas Beauchamp said the legislative auditor had ordered town officials not to spend any money until a budget is adopted, noting that a delay could cause the town have its electricity cut off and result in other problems.

"The thing to do is pass it now and amend it later," Beauchamp said.

After people attending the hearing and the aldermen asked numerous questions about the Police Department's budget, acting Police Chief Ned Davis said he and his top lieutenant, Drexel Muse, would submit their resignations Wednesday morning.

Davis said the town could use his and Muse's salaries to help pay the other officers on the force.

"I'd much rather those guys keep their jobs," said Davis, who took over in October after Police Chief Fred Dunn was arrested and subsequently resigned.

"I'm trying to dig this department out of a hole," Davis said, expressing his frustrations with the pressure he and the department has been under recently.

He said the department has eight officers, including himself, Muse and two part-time officers.

Over the weekend, the town almost went without a police presence because one officer was sick and another was on a vacation approved during Dunn's tenure.

Dunaway said later no one was being critical of the officers remaining on the force, but that the initial questions were focused on the department because it was the first item in the budget figures.

The budget estimates general fund revenues $1,091,183 in revenues and expenses of $840,786.

The utility fund has estimated revenues of $692,000 and expenses of $675,000.

Bell announced she is calling a 5 p.m. Thursday meeting to discuss the state health department's order for the town to correct problems with its water system. The first seven items in the order must be addressed by Feb. 17, she said.