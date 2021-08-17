Because six of the nine East Feliciana Parish Police Jury districts are out of line with federal law, all of their boundaries will have to be adjusted, the jury’s demographer reported Monday.
Based on a Census Bureau count of 17,739 residents in the parish, the average population of each district should be 1,977 people, said Mike Hefner, a Lafayette Parish demographer.
Each district can be plus or minus 5% of the ideal population, but some of the current districts are 21, 18 and 11% below the ideal number, Hefner said.
The Census Bureau released the 2020 census figures this month, six months late, Hefner noted. In the 2010, the Census Bureau put the parish’s population at 20,267.
The population figure does not include the inmates at Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, who are not counted for reapportionment purposes.
Federal law requires governing bodies’ districts to be equal or nearly equal in population.
Hefner said he will meet with individual jurors in the coming weeks to go over the census data and show them where district lines could be adjusted to bring the jury’s districts into compliance.
At Hefner’s request, the jury also adopted an ordinance ratifying new polling locations set by the Secretary of State’s Office. The locations were originally not to be used this year, but then the Legislature put some proposed constitutional amendments on the fall ballot.
Hefner said he believes the Police Jury should have had input into the decision, but he recommended adopting them because cards already have gone out to voters notifying them of their voting precinct locations.
Former parish manager John Rouchon said the state, instead of combining smaller precincts, actually combined some precincts with large numbers of voters.
Larry Beauchamp, a former police juror, said he now has to pass by two voting precincts to get to his new polling location.
In other action, the jury:
- Told a group of people with relatives buried in Lane Cemetery off Lane Lane that the jury will remove a landowner’s gate blocking access to the site. Jury President Louis Kent said the road leading to the cemetery is a parish road.
- Voted to ratify the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Aug. 12 decision to deny a zoning change that would have allowed construction of a state-sanctioned vehicle impound lot on La. 10 east of Clinton.