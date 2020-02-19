The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Dec. 31 to Feb. 6:
Jan. 1
Porter, Allen: 66, 108 Pipkin Lane, Greensburg, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverage, driving on right side of roadway.
Jan. 2
Norton, Daniel: 42, 15110 Blackwater Road, Zachary, exploitation of the infirmed, identity theft.
Jan. 5
Langlois, Dale: 57, 2713 La. 10, Zachary, driving while intoxicated, stop signs and yield signs.
Jan. 6
LeBlanc, William: 49, 8556 La. 955 E., Ethel, 2 counts of felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Holmes, Melissa: 38, 5845 La. 10, Jackson, bench warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jan. 7
Kilbourne, Linda: 54, 6403 Main St., Wilson, hit-and-run driving.
Davis, Heather: 38, 2607 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter, simple battery.
Jan. 9
Henyard, Telvin: 33, 384 Water St., Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant-failure to appear in court.
Jan. 13
Matthews, Jerome: 33, 4210 La. 955, Ethel, probation violator.
Seymore, Melvin: 35, 13374, Weaver Road, St. Francisville, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Sexton, Jason: 44, 5825 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, simple escape, resisting arrest/officer.
Morgan, Matthew: 45, 3341 College St., Jackson, driving while intoxicated, driving on right side of the road, expired license plate.
Jan. 14
Nero, Ryan: 21, 7888 La. 68, Jackson, probation revoked.
Green, George: 55, 6800 La. 952, Wilson, obstruction of justice, misdemeanor theft, trespass.
Jan. 15
Kidd, Phillip: 52, 1086 Carney Road, Zachary, fugitive warrant-East Baton Rouge.
Jan. 16
Harris, D’Marcus: 22, 9646 Spikeridge Ave., Zachary, fugitive warrant-East Baton Rouge.
Brunson, William: 20, 05159 Pine St., St. Francisville, fugitive warrant.
Jan. 17
Collins, Dewayne: 19, 4082 Christy St., Clinton, two counts of simple burglary, misdemeanor theft.
Bash, Kelly: 46, 19099 La. 10, Lot 40-B, Clinton, fugitive warrant.
Gauthier, James: 49, 6609 Joe Daniel Road, St. Francisville, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Jan. 18
Godeaux, Brittiny: 41, 3300 Franklin St., Jackson, public intoxication, disturbing the peace.
Jan. 19
Hall III, Franklin: 19, 2279 Midway Road, Slaughter, possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana.
Jan. 21
Peters, Lisa: 40, 8200, Buttercup Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II narcotics, prohibited acts (drug paraphernalia), switching plates, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, two fugitive warrants.
Jan. 23
Adams, Jarid: 40, 6126 Beechgrove Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
Jan. 27
Roberts, Candice: 38, 3321 Vanburen St., Baker, bench warrant.
Nevels, Alaina: 26, 2917 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson, possession of marijuana, simple assault.
Haynes, James: 62, 7946 La. 67, Clinton, supervision/revocation/cancellation of license, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Jan. 28
Vannorman, Derrick: 34, La. 952, Jackson, probation violator.
Jan. 29
Miles, Ladarius: 18, 2488 Plantation Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant.
George, Laryah: 20, 3813 Market St., Jackson, simple burglary.
Gibbs, Brandon: 34, 3034 Meadowood Drive, Slaugher, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, attempted aggravated arson, false imprisonment.
Feb. 1
Brown, Jacob: 40, 1414 La. 958, Slaughter, two bench warrants.
Feb. 2
Hampton, Robert: 23, 7467 Caruth Road, Wilson, fugitive warrant.
Feb. 3
Keller, Eric: 34, 10722 Johnson St., Clinton, sentenced by court.
Knight, Christopher: 22, 15683 Pace Road, Clinton, failure to appear.
George, Robert: 69, 12282 Branch Lane, Clinton, driving while intoxicated.
Feb. 5
Coleman, Jason: 37, 5236 E. Mae St., Zachary, probation violator.
Feb. 6
Guy, Donald: 30, 9039 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Mack, Marcus: 34, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, simple criminal damage to property, 3 bench warrants.
Stowe, Leslie: 40, 2156 La. 425, Rayville, bench warrant.