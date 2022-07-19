Orientation set for East Feliciana schools
The East Feliciana Public Schools 2022 orientation schedule has been announced.
July 27: East Feliciana Enrichment Academy, 10 a.m.
Aug. 2: East Feliciana Middle School, grades 7-8, 3 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Aug. 3: East Feliciana High, ninth grade at 3 p.m., 10th to 12th grade at 5 p.m.
Aug. 3: Clinton Elementary, Pre-K through sixth, 6 p.m.
Aug. 4: Slaughter Elementary, Pre-K through sixth, 3 p.m.
Aug. 4: Jackson Elementary, Pre-K through sixth, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 4: East Feliciana STEAM Academy, Grade 6, application only, 5:30 p.m.
Vibes in the Ville
The next Vibes in the Ville concert features the YZ Ealey Band on July 28 at Parker Park in St. Francisville.
Empty the Shelter
Through July 31, in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, West Feliciana Animal Humane Society will participate in the Empty the Shelter program.
During those two weeks, any animal at the West Feliciana Parish animal shelter may be adopted for a $25 fee. The animal adopted may be a puppy or dog, kitten or cat.
The regular adoption procedure will be followed, so potential adopters should start the process by completing the online application form at www.jotform.com/shannonsshaffer/adoptionapplication. Photos and information about available animals can be found at wfahs.org or on the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society Friends Facebook page.
For information, email through the website or call the shelter during business hours at (225) 635-5801.
Strength training for women
A new session of Strong Women is offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department. Classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The session will be approximately 6 weeks long, with a possible break midsession.
Classes will be held at the WF Community Center at 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.
Art exhibit features the Felicianas
The Capitol Park Museum is showing "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road."
The exhibit features quilted photographic works based on Huckaby’s faith, family and cultural heritage in Louisiana. Much of the work in this exhibition grows out of memories of visiting family who lived along La. 19.
Assisted grounds tour
Audubon State Historical Site will offer an assisted grounds tour at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. July 23.
Guests who are walking impaired can take a tram ride with a ranger around the park. The various sights include the historic cabins for enslaved people, outbuildings, graves and the nature surrounding Oakley Plantation. Grounds fees apply and seating is limited to four per hour. The expected time is 40 minutes per tour. Preregistration required. For information, contact the park at (225) 635-3739.