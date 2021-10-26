East Feliciana and St. Helena 4-H clubs hosted an Agriculture and Mechanical College & Career Day that drew over 100 11th-12th grade students from both parishes.
Xavier Bell, 4-H agent in East Feliciana Parish, said this type of event sparked after speaking with high school students across the parish and the opportunities they haven’t received due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a 4-H agent, I work for the youth of this parish, and 4-H is all about giving youth a chance. A chance to grow, a chance to learn and a chance to network,” said Bell.
Angela Myles-Bickham, 4-H Agent in St. Helena Parish, said, “not all students wish to attend a four-year university; so, as we were brainstorming, we wanted to include as many community colleges and trade opportunities for the students.”
Representatives from Southern University College of Agricultural, Family, and Consumer Sciences; LSU College of Agriculture; McNeese College of Agricultural Sciences; Baton Rouge Community College; Fletcher Technical Community College; and Northshore Technical Community College took part in the event.
Bell and Myles-Bickham believe in exposing the youth in their parishes to as much as possible to allow them the chance to find their spark and mention that this event is just the beginning as they begin to plan next year's event.
East Feliciana and St. Helena 4-H are educational programs of the LSU AgCenter that provide equal opportunities in programs and events.
