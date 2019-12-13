Multiple injuries have been reported after a collision involving a school bus and a pickup truck Friday morning in East Feliciana Parish.
The wreck happened around 7 a.m. in Ethel on Highway 19 near the Highway 955 intersection.
According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Hwy. 19. While attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, the truck hit a school bus traveling northbound on the highway.
LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz says eight children were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Some received minor to moderate injuries.
The driver of the truck was transported from the scene in critical condition, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.
The roadway is back open to traffic.