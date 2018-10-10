The East Feliciana 4-H is taking orders for sweet potatoes. Boxes of baking-sized sweet potatoes are 40 pounds and cost $23.
The deadline to order is Oct. 26 or until order limit is reached. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order directly through the 4-H Office, not to 4-H members. Send by mail or in person with payment to the East Feliciana 4-H office at 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, LA 70722
Pick-up will be at the Old Clinton Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9.
The sales will benefit the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation, and funds will be used for incentives and awards, to help offset transportation costs for 4-H events, to purchase equipment, to fund a local scholarship and for educational materials for 4-H project activities.
For information, call the East Feliciana 4-H office at (225) 683-3101.