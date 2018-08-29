Hunter safety class set
A hunter safety course, sponsored by the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept 8 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Jackson Civic Center, 2084 La. 10. Participants must attend both days. Contact the District Attorney’s Office at (225) 683-8563 to register. Seating is limited.
Clinton Market can help kick off football plans
The Clinton First Saturday Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Head downtown to find the fresh produce, preserved summer vegetables, art, porch furniture and lots of other stuff you need to kick off the football season.
Corn maze coming soon
Luckett Farms has a corn maze and pumpkin patch planned at Rosedown Plantation to be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 through November. School tours, birthday parties, special events, farm tours and families are welcome. Visit luckettfarmstours.com for information.
Rodeo benefit
The 25th annual Klein Rodeo will be held Sept. 14-15 to benefit the McManus Fire Department. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the arena, 12346 Gross Road, Clinton.
Broncos, bulls, barrel racing, team roping, calf roping and calf scramble are on the schedule. Vendor booth spaces are available. Call Errol Klein at (225) 719-1599 or Dan Klein at (225) 978-5104 for information.
Shopping helps schools
The Felicianas' Store is offering a Receipts 2 Resources program. The store will give participating schools a 5 percent store credit of all receipts dated and collected between Sept. 1 and Dec. 1 in the principal's office.
The class that collects the largest amount of receipts will win a Christmas party on the last day of school before the holiday break. Contact Andrew Sanderson at (225) 310-4002 to sign up.
Want to be a strong woman?
A six-week session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation Department starting Tuesday through Oct. 12. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. or Wednesday and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions. Classes will take place at the West Feliciana Community Center on La. 965.
For information, contact instructor Pam Myers at (225) 721-0877 or sagittar@bellsouth.net; or call the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation Department at (225) 784-8447.
Mark the calendar
- Aug. 31-Sept. 2: The Istrouma Area Council will hold the "Forged in Fire" Camporee at Camp Avondale.
- Sept. 13: East Feliciana Council on Aging annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. at 11102 Bank St., Clinton
- Sept. 14: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation's Golf Tournament
- Sept. 15: The Feliciana Wildlife Festival will be at the Bob R. Jones Idlewild Experiment Station.
- October: Angola Rodeo tickets are on sale for the fall event. Visit angolarodeo.com to purchase tickets and learn what items can be brought onto the grounds.
- Oct. 20: Slaughter Fest
- Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at West Feliciana Sports Park
- Oct. 27-28: Yellow Leaf Arts Festival, Parker Park, St. Francisville
- Nov. 11: Ninth annual Harvest in the Hills at Greenwood Plantation in St. Francisville