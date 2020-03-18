As the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has begun making drastic changes to curb the rate of infection.
One of the biggest steps made by Edwards was to force schools across the state to shut their doors for at least the next month. What this means is that the 2019-2020 Louisiana high school sports season has likely seen its abrupt end.
East Feliciana High School, Silliman Institute, Slaughter Community Charter School and West Feliciana High School have all either canceled or postponed their remaining athletic events.
It is a shame, but a necessary action in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep the members of our community safe in this time of fear and need. This is bigger than sports in every sense of the word.
As for the coronavirus itself, please make sure to follow all necessary precautions. I implore you to visit the official website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to properly educate yourself on the virus and what to look out for.
I have never seen a community quite as strong as south Louisiana. Whether it be through hurricanes, the floods of 2016 or local tragedy, we consistently band together to show unbelievable amounts of bravery in the face of fear. Remember that the sun will always rise tomorrow, but be vigilant and stay safe during this time of uncertainty.
Link to the COVID-19 page on the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html. Also, visit The Advocate's continuous coverage at theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/coronavirus/.