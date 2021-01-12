The University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated fall 2020 graduates in ceremonies over two days at various venues.
The university awarded 1,348 degrees this semester, including 1,038 bachelor’s degrees and 19 doctoral degrees. The 291 master's degrees being conferred were the most in school history.
Ceremonies for the colleges of the Arts, Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and University College were Dec. 8. Ceremonies for the colleges of Engineering and Nursing and Allied Health Professions, and the Graduate School on Dec. 9.
Most semesters, graduates are recognized at ceremonies for their respective colleges and at a general assembly at the Cajundome. This semester, individual college ceremonies were held at outdoor venues, including Cajun Field, Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park to ensure the health and safety of attendees. No general assembly was held.
Graduates from the area include:
East Feliciana Parish
BACCALAUREATE DEGREE
Liberal Arts
Avery Marie Ligon
West Feliciana Parish
BACCALAUREATE DEGREE
Arts
Brittany Elizabeth Mott
MASTER’S DEGREE
Business Administration
Ashton Elizabeth Gibbon