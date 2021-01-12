The University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated fall 2020 graduates in ceremonies over two days at various venues.

The university awarded 1,348 degrees this semester, including 1,038 bachelor’s degrees and 19 doctoral degrees. The 291 master's degrees being conferred were the most in school history.

Ceremonies for the colleges of the Arts, Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and University College were Dec. 8. Ceremonies for the colleges of Engineering and Nursing and Allied Health Professions, and the Graduate School on Dec. 9.

Most semesters, graduates are recognized at ceremonies for their respective colleges and at a general assembly at the Cajundome. This semester, individual college ceremonies were held at outdoor venues, including Cajun Field, Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park to ensure the health and safety of attendees. No general assembly was held.

Graduates from the area include: 

East Feliciana Parish

BACCALAUREATE DEGREE

Liberal Arts

Avery Marie Ligon

West Feliciana Parish

BACCALAUREATE DEGREE

Arts

Brittany Elizabeth Mott

MASTER’S DEGREE

Business Administration

Ashton Elizabeth Gibbon

