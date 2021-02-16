Feliciana Dental Allied Health Scholarship seeks applicants
Feliciana Dental announced its second annual Feliciana Dental Allied Health Scholarship. The merit-based scholarship is available to students in East and West Feliciana parishes and Wilkinson County. The $2,500 Feliciana Dental Scholarship is designed to recognize a student who is interested in the allied health field, has demonstrated academic success, as well as significant accomplishments in community service.
The application is open to those who plan to attend a technical school, community college or university.
“We are excited about this scholarship which aligns with our mission statement of making a positive difference in the lives of the people in our community,” says Jacob R. Diebold, owner of Feliciana Dental. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to assist a student with tuition. The community has blessed me and what better way to pay it forward than by investing in the lives of our local students.”
One scholarship will be awarded based on the student’s academic achievements, essay and interview. The application process opens March 1 and ends April 15. Applications are available in the school counselor’s office or by request at felicianadental@gmail.com.
Tunica Hills Festival postponed
The Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam that was set for St. Francisville on March 27 has been postponed until Aug. 21.
Volunteers needed for shelter
The West Feliciana animal shelter needs additional volunteers, especially people who can put the shelter on their weekly schedule and work either 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is open seven days a week and the work can be dirty, so keeping the schedule full with limited volunteers has been tough. Interested people can fill our an application at tinyurl.com/1q245dba.
Slaughter Charter replaces paper form
Slaughter Community Charter School announced on Facebook that its new annual registration for returning students for 2021-22 begins March 2 and is online in the OnCourse Connect Parent Portal. This replaces the previous paper Intent to Attend forms. The new OnCourse Connect system allows parents to monitor assignments, attendance, grades, progress and performance, as well as pay fees, see announcements and more. To access the Parent Portal, visit www.oncourseconnect.com/sso/index/thesccs and log in with the information parents have been provided.
West Feliciana holding ACT prep
Juniors and seniors can participate in a MasteryPrep ACT Bootcamp at West Feliciana High from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6. A content certified teacher will provide in-depth content review as well as help students develop individualized test-taking strategies. Lunch and snacks will be provided. A registration form can be picked up from Matt Paxton or the student's English teacher. The deadline to register is Feb. 26 and there are limited spots. Contact Paxton at paxtonm@wfpsb.org with questions.
Blood drive set for West Feliciana Library
A blood drive is set at the West Feliciana Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26. All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test with a successful donation. Visit vitalant.org/health to complete a Fast Track Health Questionnaire the day of the blood drive.
4-H scholarship form available in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana 4-H Program announced graduating seniors can apply for annual 4-H scholarships. The deadline to submit scholarship applications to the East Feliciana 4-H Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, is March 1. Any questions, comments, or concerns can be directed to the 4-H Agent Xavier Bell at (225) 683-3101 or by email at xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu.
The Louisiana 4-H Foundation has over $20,000 dedicated to various scholarships that are to be awarded to 4-H members across Louisiana, whereas the Scott Truck and Tractor Foundation has dedicated $500 to be awarded to youth in East Feliciana Parish.
LSU Museum holding Free First Sunday
If you would like to see the exhibit featuring the work of Letitia Huckaby, featured in the Democrat and Watchman recently, the LSU Museum of Art will hold its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 7. "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road" closes March 14.
East Feliciana COA information
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish Monday through Friday.
The COA sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.
The East Feliciana Council on Aging Board will meet March 11, June 10, Sept. 9 as its annual meeting, and Dec. 9.