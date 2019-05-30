EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Florida — Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducted a change-of-command ceremony at the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Memorial on May 10.
Capt. Dean Muriano relieved retiring Capt. Charles H. Andrews, of Clinton and St. Francisville, as the commanding officer of the sole activity within the Department of Defense responsible for training and qualifying basic explosive ordnance disposal operators.
Capt. Robert Porter, commanding officer, Center of EOD and Diving, was the guest speaker and shared his thoughts on the retirement of Andrews after nearly 27 years of honorable naval service.
“I am grateful for Capt. Andrews’ friendship and professionalism at the helm of the world’s premier EOD training school,” said Porter. “As a veteran of CEODD and NETC (Naval Education and Training Command) domains, he was instrumental in enhancing the capacity and quality of training at the school house. The Navy’s EOD force will feel his loss from the active-duty ranks, but we will continue to count on his expertise and passion for the community as he starts a new chapter in his life.”
Andrews attended the University of Mississippi on a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and his commission in June 1992.
Before Andrews departed, he thanked the command’s personnel for their hard work, passion and continued service.
“NAVSCOLEOD staff and students, you should still get chills when you hear the national anthem,” said Andrews. “If you don’t have hair standing up on the back of your neck when you hear ‘land of the free and home of the brave,’ then you need to find another line of work. The American way of life and every American depends on your willingness to fight. Don't you ever forget that we will only remain the greatest nation as long as we have individuals willing to sacrifice themselves for a greater cause.”
Porter welcomed Muriano, a native of Boonton, New Jersey, to the command and expressed his interest in leveraging Muriano’s recent joint knowledge to NAVSCOLEOD training.
NAVSCOLEOD, a jointly staffed (Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force) school, provides specialized explosives disposal training to officer and enlisted personnel of all services, both U.S. and international, and to select civilian officials, in the best methods and procedures for the recovery, evaluation, rendering safe, and disposal of ordnance, surface and underwater, conventional and nuclear, employed by the U.S. and other nations, according to a news release.