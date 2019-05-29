Summertime is upon us
Summer vacation is that time of year when parents realize that teachers are grossly underpaid. Are you feeling the pain yet? Don’t fret, there are plenty of school-sponsored summer camps to occupy idle minds. Cut this out and tape to the refrigerator so your future Saint, Tiger, Wildcat or Knight knows where to be all summer.
This week we start with opportunities in West Feliciana. East Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman, you are on the clock. Send in your information as soon as possible.
Coach Gannon Achord’s third annual baseball camp will be June 10-14 at the West Feliciana Sports Park. Learn about hitting at the June 10-11 camp, pitching is up on June 12, and defense will be taught June 13-14. Cost is $30 per day and $150 for the week. The camp is for youths age 8 to 14 and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact coach Achord at AchrodG@wfpsb.org.
The West Feliciana Saints volleyball camp will be held June 10-12 at the West Feliciana High School gym. Girls going into fifth and sixth grades during the 2019-2020 school year will attend camp from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and girls going into seventh and eighth grades will attend from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per participant and includes a T-shirt with a deadline for registration of June 7 (walk-up registrations will be accepted, but a T-shirt is not guaranteed). For more information, contact Celeste Thornhill at (225) 939-5305.
The West Feliciana Saints softball camp will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 24-26 at the West Feliciana Sports Park. The camp is for girls age 5 to 15 and costs $50. Campers get a T-shirt and will learn hitting, bunting and infield/outfield skills and also participate in competitions with instruction by high school coaches and players. Deadline for registration is June 21. For more information, contact coach Rennen Delatte at (985) 714-2150.
The West Feliciana boys basketball camp will take place over two week in July. On July 9-11, boys entering fourth through sixth grades will attend camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the West Feliciana High school gym. On July 23-25, boys entering seventh through ninth grades will attend from 9 a.m. to 1 .m. in the gym. The camp will include skills development along with competitive contests and games to “take your game to the next level,” with a daily emphasis on fundamental improvement. Campers will receive a T-shirt and compete in multiple competitions. Camp coaches will include the new head basketball coach at West Feliciana (Tyler Howsen), assistant coaches and varsity players. The cost is $60 per camper with a registration deadline of July 8. For more information, contact coach Howsen at HowsenT@wfpsb.com.
The West Feliciana Sports Park has two big upcoming events in the month of June. On June 22, the Lip Sync Battle will take place, with the gates opening at 6:30 p.m. and the battle taking place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information call (225) 784-8447.
On June 24-28, the West Feliciana Sports Park will be hosting the Challenger International Soccer Camp from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. The camp is open to “Tiny Tykes” ages 3 to 5 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the half-day camp portion for youths ages 6 to 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.