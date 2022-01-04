Blood drive set for Feliciana Master Gardener
Carolle Olinde, who has been a Feliciana Master Gardener for 13 years, is on a transplant list for a liver. Visit the Feliciana 4-H Livestock Show at the 4-H Barn in the Sports Park in St. Francisville to give blood in her name.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14-15, the LifeShare Bus will be collecting replenishments for Olinde. All donors will receive a LifeShare T-shirt. To make an appointment for Friday, visit donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/232117 and for Saturday, donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/232118.
Learn how to eat with diabetes
A Dining with Diabetes series starts Jan. 25. The lineup is:
- Jan. 25, Session 1: "What is Diabetes?"
- Feb. 1, Session 2: "Carbohydrates and Sweeteners"
- Feb. 15, Session 3: "Fats and Sodium"
- Feb. 22, Session 4: "Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber"
- Follow-up reunion: Date will be announced later. The session will feature a guest speaker.
Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the West Feliciana AgCenter Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Classes last 1½ to 2 hours each night.
This program is open to the public. Seating is limited, but at least five people need to register for the series.
Registration ends Jan. 14.
The cost is $40 to attend the series. Call (225) 635-3614 or email lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for information. To register and purchase the class, visit the LSU AgCenter online store at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-1499-dining-with-diabetes-east-and-west-feliciana-2022.aspx.
New items at the library
Don't forget, with a recent grant, the Audubon Regional Library was able to add many items to its digital offerings. For information on the library and its resources, visit audubonregional.net or call (225) 683-8753.
Save the date
Jan. 29: 17th annual Feliciana Family and Friends Mardi Gras Parade. It starts at noon in downtown Clinton. Bring lawn chairs.
Lineup is at East Feliciana Middle. Vendors are welcome for a fee. For information, visit www.facebook.com/Feliciana-Family-Friends-194181847266539 to see a list of names and numbers to contact.
June 11: "The Day the War Stopped" re-enactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville.