Thursday

Menu: Chicken divan casserole, southern green beans, stewed tomatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Shrimp gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, saltine crackers, fresh banana

Exercise class/blood pressure checks/senior food boxes: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, margarine, apple

Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, ketchup/mustard, peach cobbler

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: ham and black-eyed peas with rice, coleslaw, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, banana

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

March 12

Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

