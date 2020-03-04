Thursday
Menu: Chicken divan casserole, southern green beans, stewed tomatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Shrimp gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, saltine crackers, fresh banana
Exercise class/blood pressure checks/senior food boxes: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, margarine, apple
Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, ketchup/mustard, peach cobbler
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: ham and black-eyed peas with rice, coleslaw, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, banana
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
March 12
Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.