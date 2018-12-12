BATON ROUGE — On Nov. 27, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Genny Nadler Thomas, of Jackson, was appointed to the Capital Area Human Services District. Nadler Thomas is the acting director of the Knock Knock Museum and the owner of GNT Organizational Development. She will serve as a representative of East Feliciana Parish.
The Capital Area Human Services District directs the operation and management of community-based programs and services relative to public health, mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse services for the parishes of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.