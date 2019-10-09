Thursday
Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, orange, snickerdoodle bar
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Seafood gumbo with rice, broccoli and cauliflower, potato salad, saltine crackers, pudding cup
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken breast fillet with honey mustard sauce, Italian blend vegetables, Au Gratin potatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, orange
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/ketchup/mustard/mayo, baked beans, fruit
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole wheat crackers, birthday cake
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Oct. 10
Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar snack cake
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.