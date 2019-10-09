Thursday

Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, orange, snickerdoodle bar

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Friday

Menu:  Seafood gumbo with rice, broccoli and cauliflower, potato salad, saltine crackers, pudding cup

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken breast fillet with honey mustard sauce, Italian blend vegetables, Au Gratin potatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, orange

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/ketchup/mustard/mayo, baked beans, fruit

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole wheat crackers, birthday cake

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Oct. 10

Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar snack cake

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

