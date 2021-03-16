CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish police jurors on Monday discussed a company’s plans to operate a facility in the parish to sell equipment for three-dimensional “printing” of concrete walls for buildings.
Apis Core wants to establish a business at 2626 La. 68 to sell its equipment and also to build a demonstration unit that could be used for temporary rentals as a bed-and-breakfast operation.
A company representative said the firm’s equipment extrudes concrete masonry material to build walls for buildings on conventional concrete slabs and with traditional roofs and interior work.
The extruding equipment works from computerized plans much like smaller 3D plastic printers.
Parish Manager Jody Moreau said the company has worked with parish building officials about its plans for the property, which has most recently been used as a movie lot, but the state’s building code does not allow such buildings.
“The BnB absolutely cannot be built now,” Moreau said, adding there is a possibility that the state may include the process next year in a revision of the state building code.
“Could the Police Jury acknowledge that this is new technology?” Juror Richard Oliveaux asked as the discussion waned.
He said the company could be an job-producing asset to the parish “if we could help open the door.”
Moreau said the jury and the company must separate the plans into separate components.
The jury staff can work with Apis Core to rezone and obtain permits to sell the extrusion machines from the site, but “we cannot issue a permit for the building.”
On another matter, a representative of Waste Pro said the company is ready to begin picking up household garbage at parish residences on April.
The jury awarded a contract to the firm in January.
The representative said each household will receive a notice in the mail explaining the routes, collection days and holiday schedule.
Residents are advised to put their garbage on the roadside the night before the collection day.