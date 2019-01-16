Candidate announcement deadline
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming special election to fill seats in District 18 and 62. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Feb 2. Email announcements and a photograph to extra@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Give blood
- The East and West Feliciana 4-H Clubs are hosting the LifeShare Bus for a blood drive at the annual livestock show. The bus will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 10226 West Feliciana Parkway.
- Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 25. To schedule an appointment, visit volunteersignup.org/LDPMB or call (225) 658-4574.
Athletes, umpires needed
Registration is open for spring sports leagues for ages 4-15 at West Feliciana Sports Park. Costs are $85 for baseball or softball, and $65 for T-ball. Softball Academy practice will be March 4 and 6. Baseball and T-Ball Academy practice will be March 5 and 7. All academy practices are at 6 p.m. Bring a glove, helmet, a baseball/softball bat and water to all academy practices. A bat is not needed for T-Ball. Register at the Park Office or online at apm.activecommunities.com/wfparksandrec. Call (225) 784-8447 for information.
The Sports Park also is seeking umpires for spring baseball and softball. The games are on weeknights in April and May and pay up to $45 a game, the park said on Facebook. Contact the sports office.
Soccer registration ends Monday. Registration fee is $65. A late fee will be added after that. Academy Practice 1 is Tuesday. Academy Practice 2 and division of teams is Thursday, Jan. 24. Practice and games start March 21.
Nursing home visit
On Feb. 12, Sherobee Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10, St. Francisville. The church will present a Black History Month program with speakers Hannah Mcquitor, Fannie Hampton, Sheral Milinor, Tom Parker, Rosa Broadway, Emily Stewart and Woods.
Program to consider MLK's dream as it is in 2019
"The Dream 2019" will be at 2 p.m. Monday, at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 5956 La. 19, Ethel. The Rev. L. Washington is the pastor. J.L. Franklin will be the guest speaker. Area young people will be participating.
The event is sponsored by the East Feliciana Minister's Conference, of which the Rev. Burnett King is president. The Rev. Rodney Freeman is vice president, and the Rev. DayShawn Harris is youth director.
Learn about the digital world
West Feliciana Parish is presenting "Our Digital World" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville. The event is for all ages and will look at the question of what to post and how it affects your identity, apps and how they look at personal information, privacy and staying safe online and use of virtual assistants, such as Siri and Alexa.
Golf for the Chamber
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is holding its golf tournament at The Bluffs on March 18. Registration and lunch for the four-person scramble starts at noon. Visit eastfelicianachamber.org, then click events and find March 18 to get information and to register. Call (225) 634-7155 for information.
Group offers teacher grants, student scholarships
The West Feliciana Education Foundation is offering its 2019 Grants for Innovative Teaching and its annual scholarship for seniors. Deadline for educator applications is March 15. Deadline for scholarships is April 18. Visit westfelicianaeducationfoundation.wildapricot.org for information and applications on both.