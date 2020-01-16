CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury will get a "do-over" of a Monday meeting that put the jury's operations into disarray, but some jury officials fear irreparable damage already may have been done.
Jury President Louis Kent said Wednesday that the Monday organizational meeting violated the state Open Meetings Law because he gaveled it into session before its announced starting time of 6 p.m.
Jurors took their oaths of offices at 5:30 p.m. to begin their new four-year terms, but Kent said he erred in starting the meeting before 6 p.m. to allow those attending the meeting to get home before the LSU-Clemson national championship football game began.
As a result, the jury will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with essentially the same agenda, Kent said.
In the earlier meeting, a five-member majority surprised colleagues and the audience by voting to name Clinton funeral home employee and community volunteer Bill Ford as the jury's parish manager over Joseph Moreau, the parish's homeland security director.
The move included a turn-around by Personnel Committee Chairman Edward L. Brooks Sr., who voted Jan. 8 in committee to recommend Moreau for the job but supported Ford five days later.
After meeting with jury employees and some jurors the following day, Ford decided not to take the job.
Moreau said after the vote that he believes School Board member Michael Ray Bradford made calls to swing some jurors against him because of a Jan. 11 encounter between him and Bradford at a natural gas rupture and fire on Battle Road.
Bradford is the director of a public gas utility district that serves the area.
Moreau said he had words with Bradford at the scene because Bradford allegedly had a confrontation with firefighters who were standing by to prevent the fire from spreading.
Bradford, an unsuccessful candidate for a Police Jury seat last fall, denied interfering in the jury's business by calling jurors to influence their votes.
Although Ford has taken himself out of the picture, Kent said Wednesday that Moreau may no longer want the job, although the Personnel Committee's recommendation to name him still stands.
Former Parish Manager John Rouchon also applied for the job.
The jury also had agreed to allow out-going Parish Manager Sonya J. Crowe to continue serving as parish treasurer on a part-time basis, pending clearance from the state Board of Ethics on whether she would have a conflict between her duties as treasurer and her new employment with Landmark Bank.
Crowe met privately with Kent and jury Vice President Keith Mills Wednesday night, however, and Kent said later that, unless Crowe changes her mind, he expects her to resign the treasurer's post.
The Finance Committee met Wednesday night consider a salary recommendation for Ford but quickly dropped that item from its agenda and took up a sales tax collection issue.
Committee Chairman Chris Hall said the action at the Jan. 13 meeting reminded him of a comedy club.