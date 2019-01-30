Bains Elementary School science teacher gets students involved in learning Advocate staff report Jan 30, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bailey Simmons and Kaitlyn Whitaker learn about static electricity in Rubee Smith's third-grade science class at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO Bailey Simmons, Quinn Levasseur and Addyson Williams collaborate on a life cycles project in Rubee Smith's third-grade science class at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save At Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville, Rubee Smith uses hands-on projects to help her third-grade students learn their science lessons. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Elementary School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email