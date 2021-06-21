CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Monday to hire the firm of Forte & Tablada Inc. as the parish’s engineering firm for road, bridge, drainage and other projects.
The jury has been without the services of a designated engineer for years, although it occasionally sought advice from an engineer who represented West Feliciana Parish.
“This will solve a lot of our problems,” jury President Louis Kent said.
The jury’s Executive Committee recommended the full jury’s approval of Forte & Tablada when it met June 16. The committee members are Kent, Vice President Chrissie O’Quin and Chris Hall, who heads the Finance Committee.
The members reviewed proposals from six firms.
“Forte & Tablada was worlds ahead of everybody,” O’Quin said during the committee meeting.
Hall said the committee will meet with the firm’s representatives in the near future to negotiate fees for its services.
The jury is planning to do a number of road overlay projects next year, and Juror Jason McCray urged jurors to choose up to three roads in their districts for repairs.
Parish Manager Jody Moreau said the project areas should be a half-mile to three-fourths of a mile in length, rather than having short stretches on “15 different roads.”
Doing the latter would involve more mobilization expenses as the contractor moved from one road to another.
O’Quin said she prefers to let the engineering firm decide what roads in her district should be included in the overlay program.
“I want to take the politics out of it,” she said.
Other jurors said they want to make the decisions.
The discussion moved to some more immediate problems facing the jury, including the need to replace the parish treasurer and the difficulty in cutting grass along parish roads.
Hall said he wanted to have the jury’s “cash balance” available for the discussion, “but I can’t get one.”
Treasurer Lisa Shaffer has tendered her resignation effective June 30, but at the present time she is ill, Hall said.
Moreau asked for guidance on hiring her replacement and received several suggestions.
“The most important thing we have to do is hire a treasurer,” Hall said.
Kent brought up roadside vegetation, saying that coming to work “is like riding through a jungle,” with high weeds making it difficult for motorists to see oncoming traffic at intersections and in curves.
The discussion revealed that the parish has 435 miles of roads and only two workers assigned to mow roadsides.