East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Feb. 28-April 23:

Feb. 28

Christopher Hooper: 35655 Bonnebelle Drive, Denham Springs; 34; bench warrant

Bonnie Sproles: 8892 La. 963, Ethel; 36; possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, Schedule I narcotic, no insurance, expired plate

March 1

Vladimir McClark: 1192 Cordoba Drive, Zachary; 43; two fugitive warrants

March 2

Maurice Williams: 11839 Old South Drive, Clinton; 68; bench warrant, resisting arrest

John Nabors: 9727 Virginia St., Wilson; 51; bench warrant

March 6

Colby Callais: 117 Norman Hebert St., Larose; 26; home invasion, simple battery

Ron Tate: La. 67, Slaughter; 53; bench warrant

Lawrence Saxton: Felix Lee Road; 30; bench warrant

March 9

Dwayne Albin: North 20th St., Paragould, Arkansas; 37; bench warrant

March 10

Jeremy Selders: 15687 Pace Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment

March 11

Derrick Taplin, Centerville, Mississippi; 43; illegal carrying of a weapon, Schedule I and IV controlled dangerous substance

Valorre Williams: Felix Lee Road, Ethel; 45; criminal abandonment

Brooke Romero: 601 Juarez St., New Iberia; 28; simple burglary

Timothy Dittah: 7002 La. 10, Jackson; 18; simple burglary

Timothy Williams: 9762 La. 19, Wilson; 31; simple burglary, theft probable acts, Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

March 13

Antonio Moses: 7876 Pine St., Ethel; 44; unauthorized entry of place of business, criminal damage, theft

Aaron Scarbrugh: 7876 Pine St., Ethel; 30; criminal damage, theft, unauthorized entry

March 14

Brandon Delaney: 9271 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; 24; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation

March 15

Jacob Brown: La. 958, Slaughter; 42; parole violation

March 16

Joshua Smoak: 9506 Battle Road, Ethel; 27; fugitive

March 20

Shakina King: 9178 Hampton Road, St. Francisville; 32; bench warrant

March 21

Charla Granger: 6663 Upper CC Road, Slaughter; bench warrant

Kathy Hoover: 1442 Erin St., Jackson; 57; bench warrant

March 22

Braylon Maquiter: 507 Collins Loop Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; 18; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearm with possession of controlled dangerous substance

Zychaun Vanmorman: 112 Natchez Road, Gloster, Mississippi; 21; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearm with possession of controlled dangerous substance, bench warrant

D’Vonte Evans: 1763 Jackson Road, Woodville, Mississippi; 20; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearm with possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer

Areluas Myers: 7567 Carruth Road, Wilson; 31; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance

Artonious Anderson: 15721 Stephanie Ave., Baton Rouge; 23; possession of a firearm by a felon, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana

Jerry Harris: 445 Magnolia St., Gloster, Mississippi; 23; possession of a firearm by felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm

March 23

Johnny McAlister: 30562 Milton Road, Walker; 30; bench warrant

March 25

William Nixton: 2533 La. 10, Jackson; 42; resisting an officer, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number

Eddie Simmons: 10979 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 41; probation warrant

Daniel Kent: 6733 Dees Road, Jackson; 27; probation violation

Quentin Brown: 4634 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge; 39; simple burglary of vehicle

Sylvester Harrison: 10526 Ave. H, Baton Rouge; 63; bench warrant

March 26

Demetrius Parker: 3522 E. Central Ave., Zachary; 20; disturbing the peace by fighting/public intimidation of an officer

Deondrae Green: 2522 Carolyn Sue Road, Jackson; 35; disturbing the peace by a fistic encounter, disturbing the peace by verbal encounter, simple battery, public intimidation of an officer

Felton Porter: 3955 Grand Lake Drive, Zachary; 63; criminal mischief

Louis Collins: 241 Clara and Clara Road, Greensburg; 70; criminal mischief

Willie Porter: 3453 Mohican St., Baton Rouge; 69; criminal mischief

March 27

Lacey Spears: 9109 La. 422, Norwood; 35; fugitive warrant

March 28

Cathrene Ingram: 1217 Hermitage Drive, Jackson; 36; domestic abuse with child endangerment

Corey Johnson: 1217 Hermitage Drive, Jackson; 42; domestic abuse with child endangerment

Tyrone Davis: 21860 Samuels Road, Zachary; 42; parole violation

March 29

Jonathan Atkins: 20521 Gillie Drive, Zachary; 34; fugitive warrant

Calvin Jones: 15188 La. 421, St. Francisville; 39; flight from an officer, resisting a police officer/force, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, license suspended

April 4

Jeffery Daniel: 2927 Race Road, Jackson; 44; theft, criminal trespass

April 5

Jose Santiago: 15306 Schumann Lane, Houston, Texas; 39; DWI-fifth offense, blocking private driveway, possession of alcohol, driver must be licensed

April 6

Chris Duplichen: 12341 John Lambert Road, Gonzales; 39; indecent behavior with a juvenile

April 8

Robert Ourso: 4011 La. 67, Slaughter; 36; possession of Schedule 2 cocaine, reckless operation, no driver’s license, operation of a vehicle while intoxicated

James Mack: La. 955 East, Ethel; 58; aggravated assault with a firearm

April 9

Slade Comeaux: 12117 Wunstel Road, Gonzales; 18; bench warrant

Elmond James: 17575 J.B. Averett Road, Livingston; 47; possession of Schedule 2 drugs, prohibited acts, distribution of drug paraphernalia, maximum speed

De’angelo Barnes: 5931 Line Road, Ethel; 19; reckless operation of a vehicle, flight from an officer, off-road vehicle on roadway

April 10

Katherine Tinkler: 10222 Oak Drive, Apt. 4, Clinton; 21; bench warrant

April 12

Twandonan Muse: 11620 Clarence St., Clinton; 19; attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with firearm, illegal use of weapons

Thomas Duncan: 10547 Pine St., Clinton; 34; bench warrant

April 13

Abby Sumerall: 10126 La. 959, Slaughter; 26; violations of protective order

Richard Delaughter: 2739 La. 63, Clinton; 28; bench warrant

Nicholas Brown: 26427 Kendalwood Road, Baton Rouge; 28; bench warrant

Robert Guerrero: 11016 Millcreek Lane, Slaughter; 65; felony warrant

April 16

Briana Dunn: no information; traffic violation

April 17

Robin Whitfield: 4106 Oakland Drive W, Ethel; 32; domestic abuse battery

Timothy Jones: 4106 Oakland Drive, Ethel; 33; domestic abuse battery, illegal use of weapon or dangerous instrument

April 18

Jennie Haley: 3118 Landmer Drive, Slaughter; 43; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Jessica Guy: 2629 Meadowwood Drive, Slaughter: 39; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

April 19

Nelwyn Jackson: 3360 Race St., Jackson; 23; possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, switched plates, security required, secretary to require periodical inspections, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts, distributor of drug paraphernalia

Kathy Hoover: 1442 Erin St., Jackson; 57; possession of Schedule 2, possession of marijuana

Marcus Weatherspoon: 5834 Dennis Mack Lane, Ethel; 39; two counts bench warrant

April 20

Travis Parish: 136 S. 2nd St., Greensburg; 29; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, turning movement and required signal

April 21

Patrick Jones: 229 East Highland St., Centreville, Mississippi; 34; bench warrant

Trenton Green: 7864 La. 68, Jackson; 33; criminal trespass/entry in or remaining in place after being forbidden

Jerry White: 11452 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 44; simple criminal damage to property

Richard Corbin: 2830 Church St., Jackson; 25; resisting arrest, operating vehicle with suspended license, driving on roadway laned for traffic, simple criminal damage to property, proper equipment required on vehicle

April 23

Emontrae Thompson: 224 Miss. 24 W, Woodville, Mississippi; 25; operating vehicle while intoxicated, DWI – third offense, reckless operation

Erica Payton: 2533 La. 10 Apt. 39, Jackson; 37; two bench warrants