East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Feb. 28-April 23:
Feb. 28
Christopher Hooper: 35655 Bonnebelle Drive, Denham Springs; 34; bench warrant
Bonnie Sproles: 8892 La. 963, Ethel; 36; possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, Schedule I narcotic, no insurance, expired plate
March 1
Vladimir McClark: 1192 Cordoba Drive, Zachary; 43; two fugitive warrants
March 2
Maurice Williams: 11839 Old South Drive, Clinton; 68; bench warrant, resisting arrest
John Nabors: 9727 Virginia St., Wilson; 51; bench warrant
March 6
Colby Callais: 117 Norman Hebert St., Larose; 26; home invasion, simple battery
Ron Tate: La. 67, Slaughter; 53; bench warrant
Lawrence Saxton: Felix Lee Road; 30; bench warrant
March 9
Dwayne Albin: North 20th St., Paragould, Arkansas; 37; bench warrant
March 10
Jeremy Selders: 15687 Pace Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment
March 11
Derrick Taplin, Centerville, Mississippi; 43; illegal carrying of a weapon, Schedule I and IV controlled dangerous substance
Valorre Williams: Felix Lee Road, Ethel; 45; criminal abandonment
Brooke Romero: 601 Juarez St., New Iberia; 28; simple burglary
Timothy Dittah: 7002 La. 10, Jackson; 18; simple burglary
Timothy Williams: 9762 La. 19, Wilson; 31; simple burglary, theft probable acts, Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
March 13
Antonio Moses: 7876 Pine St., Ethel; 44; unauthorized entry of place of business, criminal damage, theft
Aaron Scarbrugh: 7876 Pine St., Ethel; 30; criminal damage, theft, unauthorized entry
March 14
Brandon Delaney: 9271 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; 24; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation
March 15
Jacob Brown: La. 958, Slaughter; 42; parole violation
March 16
Joshua Smoak: 9506 Battle Road, Ethel; 27; fugitive
March 20
Shakina King: 9178 Hampton Road, St. Francisville; 32; bench warrant
March 21
Charla Granger: 6663 Upper CC Road, Slaughter; bench warrant
Kathy Hoover: 1442 Erin St., Jackson; 57; bench warrant
March 22
Braylon Maquiter: 507 Collins Loop Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; 18; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearm with possession of controlled dangerous substance
Zychaun Vanmorman: 112 Natchez Road, Gloster, Mississippi; 21; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearm with possession of controlled dangerous substance, bench warrant
D’Vonte Evans: 1763 Jackson Road, Woodville, Mississippi; 20; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearm with possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
Areluas Myers: 7567 Carruth Road, Wilson; 31; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance
Artonious Anderson: 15721 Stephanie Ave., Baton Rouge; 23; possession of a firearm by a felon, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana
Jerry Harris: 445 Magnolia St., Gloster, Mississippi; 23; possession of a firearm by felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm
March 23
Johnny McAlister: 30562 Milton Road, Walker; 30; bench warrant
March 25
William Nixton: 2533 La. 10, Jackson; 42; resisting an officer, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number
Eddie Simmons: 10979 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 41; probation warrant
Daniel Kent: 6733 Dees Road, Jackson; 27; probation violation
Quentin Brown: 4634 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge; 39; simple burglary of vehicle
Sylvester Harrison: 10526 Ave. H, Baton Rouge; 63; bench warrant
March 26
Demetrius Parker: 3522 E. Central Ave., Zachary; 20; disturbing the peace by fighting/public intimidation of an officer
Deondrae Green: 2522 Carolyn Sue Road, Jackson; 35; disturbing the peace by a fistic encounter, disturbing the peace by verbal encounter, simple battery, public intimidation of an officer
Felton Porter: 3955 Grand Lake Drive, Zachary; 63; criminal mischief
Louis Collins: 241 Clara and Clara Road, Greensburg; 70; criminal mischief
Willie Porter: 3453 Mohican St., Baton Rouge; 69; criminal mischief
March 27
Lacey Spears: 9109 La. 422, Norwood; 35; fugitive warrant
March 28
Cathrene Ingram: 1217 Hermitage Drive, Jackson; 36; domestic abuse with child endangerment
Corey Johnson: 1217 Hermitage Drive, Jackson; 42; domestic abuse with child endangerment
Tyrone Davis: 21860 Samuels Road, Zachary; 42; parole violation
March 29
Jonathan Atkins: 20521 Gillie Drive, Zachary; 34; fugitive warrant
Calvin Jones: 15188 La. 421, St. Francisville; 39; flight from an officer, resisting a police officer/force, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, license suspended
April 4
Jeffery Daniel: 2927 Race Road, Jackson; 44; theft, criminal trespass
April 5
Jose Santiago: 15306 Schumann Lane, Houston, Texas; 39; DWI-fifth offense, blocking private driveway, possession of alcohol, driver must be licensed
April 6
Chris Duplichen: 12341 John Lambert Road, Gonzales; 39; indecent behavior with a juvenile
April 8
Robert Ourso: 4011 La. 67, Slaughter; 36; possession of Schedule 2 cocaine, reckless operation, no driver’s license, operation of a vehicle while intoxicated
James Mack: La. 955 East, Ethel; 58; aggravated assault with a firearm
April 9
Slade Comeaux: 12117 Wunstel Road, Gonzales; 18; bench warrant
Elmond James: 17575 J.B. Averett Road, Livingston; 47; possession of Schedule 2 drugs, prohibited acts, distribution of drug paraphernalia, maximum speed
De’angelo Barnes: 5931 Line Road, Ethel; 19; reckless operation of a vehicle, flight from an officer, off-road vehicle on roadway
April 10
Katherine Tinkler: 10222 Oak Drive, Apt. 4, Clinton; 21; bench warrant
April 12
Twandonan Muse: 11620 Clarence St., Clinton; 19; attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with firearm, illegal use of weapons
Thomas Duncan: 10547 Pine St., Clinton; 34; bench warrant
April 13
Abby Sumerall: 10126 La. 959, Slaughter; 26; violations of protective order
Richard Delaughter: 2739 La. 63, Clinton; 28; bench warrant
Nicholas Brown: 26427 Kendalwood Road, Baton Rouge; 28; bench warrant
Robert Guerrero: 11016 Millcreek Lane, Slaughter; 65; felony warrant
April 16
Briana Dunn: no information; traffic violation
April 17
Robin Whitfield: 4106 Oakland Drive W, Ethel; 32; domestic abuse battery
Timothy Jones: 4106 Oakland Drive, Ethel; 33; domestic abuse battery, illegal use of weapon or dangerous instrument
April 18
Jennie Haley: 3118 Landmer Drive, Slaughter; 43; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Jessica Guy: 2629 Meadowwood Drive, Slaughter: 39; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
April 19
Nelwyn Jackson: 3360 Race St., Jackson; 23; possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, switched plates, security required, secretary to require periodical inspections, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts, distributor of drug paraphernalia
Kathy Hoover: 1442 Erin St., Jackson; 57; possession of Schedule 2, possession of marijuana
Marcus Weatherspoon: 5834 Dennis Mack Lane, Ethel; 39; two counts bench warrant
April 20
Travis Parish: 136 S. 2nd St., Greensburg; 29; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, turning movement and required signal
April 21
Patrick Jones: 229 East Highland St., Centreville, Mississippi; 34; bench warrant
Trenton Green: 7864 La. 68, Jackson; 33; criminal trespass/entry in or remaining in place after being forbidden
Jerry White: 11452 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 44; simple criminal damage to property
Richard Corbin: 2830 Church St., Jackson; 25; resisting arrest, operating vehicle with suspended license, driving on roadway laned for traffic, simple criminal damage to property, proper equipment required on vehicle
April 23
Emontrae Thompson: 224 Miss. 24 W, Woodville, Mississippi; 25; operating vehicle while intoxicated, DWI – third offense, reckless operation
Erica Payton: 2533 La. 10 Apt. 39, Jackson; 37; two bench warrants