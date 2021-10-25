The Silliman Wildcats’ 2021 regular season came to a bitter end Friday at the hands of a highly ranked Copiah Academy Colonels team.
The game got off to a slow start, with both teams looking relatively evenly matched. Copiah Academy were able to score early and convert on a two-point attempt to make the score 8-0. A high snap on an attempted punt then sent Silliman into their own end zone, leading to a safety for Copiah and a 10-0 lead. It was only after this safety that the floodgates opened. Copiah struck again with a touchdown and once again converted on a two-point attempt to make it 18-0.
A failed fourth down conversion on the following drive gave Copiah great field position with eight minutes left in the half, field position that they capitalized on immediately with a massive 57-yard catch and run for another score with about 8 minutes left in the first half. A successful PAT made it 25-0.
The Copiah Colonels would go on to intercept the Wildcats a couple more times in the second quarter, one being a pick-six, and bring the score up to 45-0 with three minutes left in the half. At this point, the game was all but over. With two minutes left in the half, the Colonels simply elected to kneel the ball rather than score again, bringing us all the way to halftime.
A running clock was instituted in the second half due to the massive deficit. Copiah would score two more touchdowns in the game, making the final score 59-0.
For the Silliman Wildcats, the season finishes with a dismal 2-8 record, having lost their last four games by a combined 187-14 and three of the final four by a combined 152-0.
It is a shocking turn of events for a team that went 8-2 on the regular season and undefeated in district play just two seasons ago. You get the sense that major changes will have to be made in this offseason to get back to that place they were before the pandemic.
West Feliciana had a predictably dominant performance over the Collegiate Academy of Baton Rouge Friday, defeating the Dolphins 66-0. Collegiate Academy has yet to score a point this season and have lost each of their games by at least 54 points, so it is not a shock that the Saints were able to put such a beatdown on them. Nevertheless, it is a vitally important win for this Saints team who now sit at 4-4 on the season.
The win over Collegiate Academy also serves as a fantastic confidence-builder, something that the Saints need desperately as they head into their toughest challenge yet: a matchup with the undefeated, dominant University High Cubs. The Saints will host the Cubs Friday Oct. 29 in what is sure to be a true barnburner.
Going across the parish line, East Feliciana suffered a loss in a shootout with Dunham this Friday, 57-52. The Tigers are 3-4 on the season. East Feliciana gets another shot at Episcopal when the teams face off for the second time this season. The two schools played earlier in the season in a nondistrict game after Hurricane Ida left both teams without opponents.
The Knights of Slaughter Community Charter School were off last week, but they will return to the field Friday as they go on the road to take on Grant High School.