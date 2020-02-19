The final week of regular season boys basketball is upon us. While some teams may be looking to the playoffs, others remember that this is where it gets real.
It's crunchtime for the young men of West Feliciana High School. Every game, every hour, every minute, every second counts, and it’s time to finish things off with a bang.
The West Feliciana Saints are hot after winning four out of the past six games, including two tournament wins against Collegiate Baton Rouge and Glen Oaks High School in Brusly. Speaking of Brusly, the Brusly High School Panthers happen to be the Saints' final opponent of the season. The district opponents have yet to face each other this season, meaning both teams will walk into unfamiliar territory Friday at West Feliciana High School.
Before that game however, West Feliciana also takes on the challenge of nondistrict opponent Springfield High School of Livingston Parish. With the 50-50 record the Saints have against 2A opponents, this is one that they have to be careful of. However, they should still have the advantage and the game will be at West Feliciana High. That game was set for Feb. 18.
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, the LHSAA girls basketball playoff brackets were announced Monday. None of the Feliciana girls teams made the playoffs.
Not being a part of the LHSAA, Silliman Institute walked into the MAIS basketball playoffs last week. The girls had a great showing in the regional bracket, defeating Central Hinds Academy in the first round and playing Simpson Academy in the semifinals. The Lady Wildcats were unable to pick up the win there, and finished fourth in their group. That was enough to get them into the class playoff brackets. They were set to kick things off in the big tournament Feb. 19. As the south’s No. 4 seed, the Lady Wildcats were set to play the No. 1 seed from the north, Pillow Academy.