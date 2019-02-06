The Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was in full swing through the holidays and the start of 2019.
Members completed a service project in December, collecting socks to honor the late George H.W. Bush, a World War II veteran and former U.S. president. The socks were delivered to the Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson.
On Jan. 16, members gathered at the home of Mary Anne Stevens. Beth Dawson presented "The Underground Railroad of Jackson." Hostesses for the meeting were Mary Anne Stevens, Anne Klein and Carolyn Douglas.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a genealogical service society whose members have proven direct lineal descent from patriots in the American Revolution, according to a news release. Its mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism by teaching youth and engaging in community service.
To learn about DAR or to join, contact Anne Klein at kleinanne@bellsouth.net. The Alexander Stirling chapter represents East and West Feliciana parishes as well as Pointe Coupee Parish.