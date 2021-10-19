St. Albans 28 F&M held its fifth annual golf tournament Oct. 9 at Oak Lake Golf Course in Clinton.
Thirteen teams of four people each participated in the tournament to support maintaining the historic Masonic Lodge in Jackson. The building was constructed in 1827.
The winning team was Will Aucoin, Will Maciasz, Peyton Moody and Tyler Towles. Moody also won the award for hitting the longest drive. James LeBlanc won for hitting a ball closest to the pin.
Tax Assessor Jeff Gardner donated the ingredients to fix white beans and pastalaya. His Assess & Serve team of Arkell Merritt, Charles Snyder and Dennis Devall cooked the meal to feed all the golfers and workers.
Tournament chair was Ronnie McMorris.