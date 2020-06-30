PacTec Inc., of Clinton, celebrates Micah Schilling earning his Masters of Business Administration degree with a dual concentration in finance and management from Tulane University in New Orleans, a news release said.
While working full-time in the family business, Schilling pursued an intensive virtual and on-campus schedule to achieve this goal. In addition to helping lead PacTec’s business development, Schilling serves as an integral member of the management team developing the vision for increasing the company’s international presence, the release said.
“I felt it was essential for Micah to absorb as much business acumen from Tulane’s impressive cohort of executives across business and industry as I groom him to succeed me in leading PacTec’s growth into the future,” Mike Schilling, president and CEO, said.
Micah Schilling chose Tulane based on the program's emphasis on international business, something he found critically important given PacTec's sales and manufacturing presence in Europe and Asia, the release said. The program has been incredibly useful in applying classroom learning to real-time application, helping business leaders grow and develop their organizations with the support from best-in-class professors and the Tulane alumni network, the release said.
Schilling obtained his undergraduate degree from LSU in 2012 after having been drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 41st spot in the first round of the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft directly from high school at Silliman Institute. Amid the full-time job, coursework and the coronavirus pandemic, he and his wife, Anna, welcomed their first child, Henry Harrison, during the spring semester.