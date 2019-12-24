Thursday
Menu: Beef macaroni with tomato sauce, creamed and whole kernel corn, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, snack cake
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with Ranch dressing, orange, banana pudding
Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake
Exercise class/Birthday party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Centers closed for New Year's holiday.
Wednesday
Centers closed for New Year's holiday.
Jan. 2
Menu: January menu unavailable.
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.