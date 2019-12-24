Thursday

Menu: Beef macaroni with tomato sauce, creamed and whole kernel corn, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, snack cake

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with Ranch dressing, orange, banana pudding

Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake

Exercise class/Birthday party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Centers closed for New Year's holiday.

 

Wednesday

Centers closed for New Year's holiday.

 

Jan. 2

Menu: January menu unavailable.

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

Tags

View comments