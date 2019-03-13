Students in Alana Lyons' physical science class at West Feliciana High School used paper airplanes recently to study the physics of flight. Here, freshman Landon Lowery tries his paper airplane design to assess the forces of flight.
Students in Alana Lyons' physical science class at West Feliciana High School used paper airplanes recently to study the physics of flight. Here, sophomore Breanna Tobias tries her paper airplane design.
Students in Alana Lyons' physical science class at West Feliciana High School used paper airplanes recently to study the physics of flight. Here, freshman Landon Lowery tries his paper airplane design to assess the forces of flight.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Students in Alana Lyons' physical science class at West Feliciana High School used paper airplanes recently to study the physics of flight. Here, sophomore Breanna Tobias tries her paper airplane design.