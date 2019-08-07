SLAUGHTER — Mary Allen, a resident of Grace Health & Rehab Center, recently celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family, friends and facility staff, a news release said. Local elected officials, including East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis and Slaughter Mayor Robert Jackson, visited Allen to offer their birthday wishes.
“I am so thankful to celebrate 100 years with my family, as well as friends who have become family here at Grace Health,” Allen said. “My life has been filled with laughter and love and this milestone birthday was the perfect combination of both.”
Jackson presented Allen with an official plaque on behalf of the Town of Slaughter to commemorate her on the momentous occasion of turning 100.
"My life was full of love and can't beat it," Allen said. "My favorite colors are the rainbow and what it represents. I always have enjoyed people and think people are wonderful!"
In her 100 years, she says she’s learned that she was born to love and to be loved.