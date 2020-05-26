The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from May 5-14:
Wyneta Underwood; 46; 2403 La. 952 Jackson; domestic abuse battery aggravated assault
Jarian Green; 20; 3030 Congress Blvd., Baton Rouge; aggravated burglary, illegal possession of stolen things
Jackie Wilkerson; 20; 4084 La. 952 Jackson; possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute
Cameron Alexander; 26; 14777 Joor Road, Zachary; bench warrant·
Antonio·McElwee; 23; 11196 Sensley Lane, Clinton; possession of a firearm by felon, general speed law
David Hergruder; 35; 15265 Pace Road, Clinton; registration of sex offenders, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles
Timothy Montgomery; 43; 69 Rolling Hills Drive, Centreville, Mississippi; three bench warrants, fugitive warrant
Carlus Whiate; 28; 190 North St., Crosby; introduction of contraband into a penal facility – attempted
Jessie Garig; 31; 4171 Jackson Heights, Jackson; unauthorized entry of dwelling – attempted, criminal trespass