Before the annual Feliciana Livestock Show entered showmanship and competition, a select group of exhibitors served as tour guides and ambassadors to younger children across the two parishes.
West Feliciana Extension Agent Kaitlin Lucas said the 4-H Mini Farm, held Thursday, Jan. 13, was visited by more than 800 head start through second graders. The younger children visited booths and learned about the livestock animals. Tours were led by 4-H and FFA exhibitors in fourth through 12th grades. Public and charter schools across East and West Feliciana created a steady stream of tour groups.
The annual Feliciana Livestock Show started the next day.