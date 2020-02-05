Thursday
Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, potato chowder, winter blend vegetables, pineapple
Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Meatball hoagie with Creole sauce, lima beans, capri blend vegetables, applesauce
Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, chuck wagon corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, cake
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Feb. 13
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, fruit
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.