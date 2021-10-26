Veteran's Day Program
Union Baptist Church, 17038 La. 67, Norwood, will be hosting a Veteran's Day Program on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend to honor the attendees. The Rev. Jesse Williams is pastor.
Vibes in the Ville
Live music in Parker Park in St. Francisville on Oct. 28 will feature the Florida Street Blowhards.
Lawyers and Libraries
Audubon Regional Library is participating in the 2021 Lawyers and Libraries program. Free online webinars will be at noon daily through Oct. 29. Topics are: Tuesday, housing; Wednesday, estate planning; Thursday, bankruptcy; and Friday, divorce. People who need to use a library computer or need help with their own device should come to the library for the events. Free Wi-Fi is available inside and outside all library locations.
Lock your doors
Feliciana District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla reminds residents to lock their vehicles. On Facebook, he said a rash of vehicle burglaries has happened, most between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Unlocked vehicles at homes have been rummaged through and items taken. If anyone sees suspicious activities, call the police.
Trunk-or-Treat for schools
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 29 at Lawyer’s Row. Decorating starts at 8 a.m., judging at 9 a.m., and buses of trunk-or-treaters arrive at 9:20 a.m. The winner will be announced at 11 a.m. Email scrowe@landmarkbankla.com or call (225) 933-7889 to register.
Trick-or-treat
The town of St. Francisville and Main Street are hosting trick-or-treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Help Terrebonne students
The East Feliciana 4-H is collecting school supplies to help children in Terrebonne Parish. Items will be accepted until Nov. 12. Visit facebook.com/EASTFELICIANA4H for a list of items sought.
Rubber Duck Derby for Scholarships
The West Feliciana Chamber will hold the first Rubber Duck Derby fundraiser for scholarships for high school graduates at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at the West Feliciana Sports Park Pond. Numbered raffle tickets will coordinate with rubber ducks that will be launched into the pond where the Fire Department will spray the ducks to the other side for a chance to win prizes.
First place wins diamond stud earrings, second place wins $1,000, third place wins a 50-inch smart TV, and fourth place is a crawfish pot and burner. Smaller prizes are available as well. Tickets are $10, available at rubberduckderby.vraffle.org. Winners do not have to be present.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
Transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Needle art group to meet at library
The West Feliciana Parish library is relaunching Needles, Hooks, and Books for adults at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone who hand sews, knits, crochets, embroiders, cross stitches or works in a portable medium can bring their works in progress. All skill levels are welcome.