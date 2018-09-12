The Louisiana Veterans Foundation Scholarship Program, created to provide undergraduate educational opportunities to Louisiana veterans, their families and the families of active duty military personnel, recently awarded three scholarships.
Mother and son, Angela Duffy and Logan Duffy each received $1,500 on Aug. 10, and Berkley Parent received $1,500 on Aug. 13.
All three are eligible to receive the scholarship for up to four years of undergraduate studies.
The program said in a news release that much of the funds raised to provide these scholarships were from residents of West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee parishes.
Angela Duffy
In her application, Duffy said she is a retired sergeant first class with the U.S. Army who is attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“For quite some time I have been interested in studying the human mind and mental processes of individuals,” she said.
Logan Duffy
Duffy is the child of veteran Angela Duffy and graduated from Lafayette Christian Academy.
In his application, he said he hopes to earn a degree in pre-health/nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“Studying pre-health/nursing in college will give me access to pursuing a wide variety of professions in the health field ranging from a medical doctor that diagnoses patients to a medical researcher that helps to develop new medicines,” he said.
Duffy is interested in being a perfusionist, which operates machines during surgery.
“Being part of a cardiovascular surgical team will allow my dream to come true,” he said.
Berkley Parent
Berkley Parent is a junior at LSU and a 2016 graduate of Dutchtown High.
Her parents are Jeff and Lori Parent, of Prairieville. Her dad was a staff sergeant in the 159th Tactical Fighter Group in the Louisiana and Texas Air National Guards, serving as an armament systems specialist.
Berkley Parent is majoring in information systems and decision sciences, with a concentration in business intelligence.