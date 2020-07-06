The East Feliciana Police Jury has rejected a proposal to uproot a more than century-old statue of a Confederate soldier from its perch in front of the parish's antebellum courthouse and move it to a cemetery.

Police jurors swept aside a resolution that sought to remove and potentially relocate the Confederate monument in a 5-3 decision at its Monday evening meeting, a vote that in ways mirrored the community's divide over structure and its location.

The monument has towered in front of the parish courthouse as a tribute to Confederate soldiers since it was erected in 1909 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy's local chapter.

Recently, the statue has become a divisive public landmark that's seen renewed calls for its removal amid nationwide protests against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Those calling for removal of the statue say it's a relic of slavery and a painful reminder of policies that denied Black residents of their civil rights. They've also expressed concerns about the statue's location in front of the courthouse, saying it should be moved elsewhere.

Those in favor of keeping the statue in place have argued the monument serves as a memorial site for families whose ancestors who died during the Civil War and never had a resting spot. Others have said it should remain in place because it's a part of the parish's history.

Parish leaders took no action on the proposal at their last meeting, to allow residents to weigh in during a public hearing last week in a larger venue that could accommodate social distancing.

Concerns about the statue in Clinton have arisen in the past, including a similar push to remove it in 2016.

At that time, lawyers representing a Black man charged with a gun offense argued the statue is a "symbol of racial intolerance" and demanded his case to be moved to another parish.

A district judge denied the request, and a state appeals court in Baton Rouge upheld the lower court's decision in a 2-1 vote that split along racial lines among the 3-judge panel.

The state Supreme Court last year declined to hear the case.

East Feliciana Parish officials have also grown concerned with recent unrest that's seen protesters in other cities, including in New Orleans, forcibly remove statues with ties to the Confederacy, slavery or colonialism.

Jody Moreau, the East Feliciana Parish homeland security director, had citing worries the courthouse statue could be targeted and toppled.

Other municipalities across the country have begun mulling or even taking action on removing Confederate and other monuments.

The Iberville Parish Council last month voted to remove a similar statue in Plaquemine. East Baton Rouge's mayor-president has said she also plans to create a committee to review streets and other landmarks with ties to slavery.