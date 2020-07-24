Barn Hill Preserve, the East Feliciana Parish wildlife sanctuary, mixed wine and wildlife for an inaugural event geared for adult visitors.
Tickets to Sips with Sloths sold out and, despite the earlier rainstorms, the animals, not just sloths, charmed a full house. Guests enjoyed a guided walking tour of the preserve while sampling wines from all over the world.
Marisa Saladino, the preserve’s brand manager, said she hopes Sips with Sloths becomes a monthly event. The next one is set for July 31.
Barn Hill Preserve was founded in 2013 by Ethel native Gabe Ligon to educate, entertain and inspire the surrounding communities using live animal ambassadors.
Tickets are on sale for Sips With Sloths from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 31 at Barn Hill Preserve, 11342 La. 955, in Ethel. Tickets are $50, which include wine samples, wineglass and charcuterie samples. You must be 21 and older to participate, and social distancing guidelines will be observed. For tickets, visit showclix.com.