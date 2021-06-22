Race relations in West Feliciana post Civil War
The West Feliciana Historical Society invites people to join it at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the Temple Sinai, 4740 Prosperity St., St. Francisville, to hear Evelyn L. Wilson, retired Southern University law professor.
Wilson will discuss her research in West Feliciana Parish for her upcoming book “Side by Side, White and Free People of Color in West Feliciana Parish.”
Part of her discussion will be how the parish was an area heavily invested in slavery prior to the Civil War. However, the cosmopolitan nature of its port, migrants, immigrants, transient visitors and lax enforcement of restrictive laws made West Feliciana Parish an acceptable place in which a free person of color could live, according to a news release. The integrated neighborhoods and tension-free White/Black relationships mitigated the racial animosity expressed in Louisiana’s laws.
Alcohol vendor class planned
The East Feliciana Drug & Alcohol Awareness Council will hold a free Vendor Compliance Class on July 14 at 11504 Liberty Highway, Clinton. Any person or business who sells alcohol or tobacco products is required by state law to attend a responsible vendor/server training class. The class is taught be state-certified agents. Call (225) 663-0696 for information.
Market and car show set in Clinton
Clinton Market Day is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 3 at Courthouse Square in downtown Clinton. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the same day, the Cruising to Clinton Car and Truck Meet will be held.
Vacation Bible schools are here
Jackson United Methodist Church will have VBS for ages 4-12 from 9 a.m. to noon July 12-16. Join for "Knights of North Castle-Quest for the King's Armor." For more information, call (225) 634-7221.
First Baptist Jackson will have Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26-30. Ages 4 to just finished 12th graders are welcome to learn about Jesus. For information call (225) 634-7148.
Others who have summer programs you want to promote are encouraged to send the announcements to extra@theadvocate.com.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.